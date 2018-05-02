Shields allowed one run on two hits through six innings Tuesday, striking out four and walking zero in a no-decision against the Cardinals.

This was easily the best start of the year for Shields, and he was only denied the win by a ninth-inning comeback from the Cardinals. Shields gave up a homer to Tommy Pham, the first batter he saw, and then proceeded to retire the next 15 consecutive hitters before allowing a hit to Kolten Wong in the sixth. This was also the first time this year that Shields hasn't walked a batter in a start. He's still carrying an unfavorable 19:17 K:BB through 35.1 innings, on top of a 5.35 ERA, but Tuesday's outing was a positive performance. Next up for Shields is a start at home against the Twins.