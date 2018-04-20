White Sox's James Shields: Will start against Houston on Friday
Shields will take the mound against the Astros on Friday.
There was some speculation that Shields would need to be pushed back in the rotation after appearing in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to Oakland, but that won't be the case. The 36-year-old was actually tagged with the loss during that affair, as he gave up a game-winning hit to Matt Olson after recording the first two outs of the inning. Don't expect there to be any limitations for Friday's outing, though a matchup against Houston's offense is never an easy assignment.
