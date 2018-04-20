Shields will take the mound against the Astros on Friday.

There was some speculation that Shields would need to be pushed back in the rotation after appearing in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to Oakland, but that won't be the case. The 36-year-old was actually tagged with the loss during that affair, as he gave up a game-winning hit to Matt Olson after recording the first two outs of the inning. Don't expect there to be any limitations for Friday's outing, though a matchup against Houston's offense is never an easy assignment.