Shields (3-9) tossed seven shutout innings and allowed just four hits and two walks with five strikeouts to earn the victory Wednesday against the Twins.

Shields used 13 ground ball outs to take down the Twins in his first shutout start of the season. He's starting to find a rhythm over the past month and change, as he now has seven quality starts in his last nine outing, a stretch in which he owns a 45:19 K:BB and a 3.36 ERA over 59 innings. It's been a long time since we've seen Shields pitch well this consistently, and it would be understandable if fantasy owners are slow to believe, but this is finally starting to look like, if not vintage Shields, the pitcher who was still a solid mid-rotation option back in Kansas City half a decade ago. He'll start again Monday against the Reds.