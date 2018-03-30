White Sox's James Shields: Works around shaky start to earn Opening Day win
Shields (1-0) allowed four earned runs on five hits and one walk with no strikeouts over 6.0 innings in Thursday's win over the Royals.
The veteran looked destined for a short outing Thursday after being tagged for four runs in the first inning, but Shields dug in and managed to hold the Royals scoreless over the next five innings. According to James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago, Shields' fastball velocity sat between 89-91 miles per hour, which is in line with where it has been over the last two seasons. Shields may have escaped with the victory Thursday, but getting tagged for four runs in one inning against what is projected to be one of the weaker lineups in baseball does not bode overly well for Shields as the season progresses. He's lined up to face Aaron Sanchez and the Blue Jays in his next start Wednesday.
More News
-
White Sox's James Shields: Brushes off bad outing•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Named Opening Day starter•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Takes mound against Rangers•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Set for spring debut Thursday•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Hopes to recapture past success with altered motion•
-
White Sox's James Shields: Could garner Opening Day start•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...