Shields (1-0) allowed four earned runs on five hits and one walk with no strikeouts over 6.0 innings in Thursday's win over the Royals.

The veteran looked destined for a short outing Thursday after being tagged for four runs in the first inning, but Shields dug in and managed to hold the Royals scoreless over the next five innings. According to James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago, Shields' fastball velocity sat between 89-91 miles per hour, which is in line with where it has been over the last two seasons. Shields may have escaped with the victory Thursday, but getting tagged for four runs in one inning against what is projected to be one of the weaker lineups in baseball does not bode overly well for Shields as the season progresses. He's lined up to face Aaron Sanchez and the Blue Jays in his next start Wednesday.