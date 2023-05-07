Kelley (foot) has given up three earned runs on four hits and five walks while striking out four across 4.1 innings since being reinstated from High-A Winston-Salem's 7-day injured list April 27.
Kelley missed the first three weeks of the season while recovering from a fractured left foot. He's been gradually ramping up thus far at Winston-Salem and should eventually be capable of making four- or five-inning starts, though working deeper into his outings will be contingent on him limiting walks and being more efficient with his pitches.
