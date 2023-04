Kelley is recovering from a fractured left foot and should be ready to go at High-A Winston-Salem by the end of the month, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Kelley saw time late last season at Double-A, but he has never pitched at High-A, so that's an obvious starting spot for him once healthy. The hard-throwing righty logged a 3.34 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and a 59:40 K:BB in 64.2 innings at Single-A last year.