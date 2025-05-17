The White Sox recalled Shuster from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.
Shuster was sent down to Triple-A on Friday, but he'll now come right back up to the majors to replace Tyler Gilbert (knee), who landed on the injured list Saturday. Shuster hasn't been very effective with Chicago this season, giving up nine earned runs in 10.2 innings while posting a 9:3 K:BB.
