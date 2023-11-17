White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Friday that he expects one or both of Shuster and Michael Soroka (forearm) to open 2024 in the rotation, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Both pitchers were acquired from Atlanta on Thursday as the White Sox look to stock up on some much-needed rotation depth. Getz did say that he's not done in seeking starting pitchers additions this winter, but as it stands right now Shuster and Soroka would seem to have a good shot to play a prominent role. Shuster held an ugly 5.81 ERA and 30:26 K:BB across 52.2 innings for Atlanta in 2023, but he's just 25 and a first-round pick.