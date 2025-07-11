White Sox's Jared Shuster: Returned from rehab to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox returned Shuster (finger) from his rehab assignment and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.
Shuster has been sidelined since June 8 with a blister on his pitching hand, but after making a trio of rehab starts, he's been activated from the 15-day injured list. However, the 26-year-old will lose his spot on the active roster and remain in Charlotte, where he completed his rehab assignment.
