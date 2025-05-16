The White Sox optioned Shuster to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Shuster has managed just a 7.59 ERA over eight appearances out of Chicago's bullpen this season. He's fared much better at Charlotte, where he's allowed only two runs with a 15:3 K:BB over 11.1 innings.
