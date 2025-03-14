The White Sox optioned Shuster to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Shuster hasn't fared well this spring, getting touched up for nine runs on 15 hits and one walk over seven frames. The left-hander was used mostly as a reliever with the White Sox last season but could be stretched back out as a starter in Charlotte.
