Shuster will serve as the White Sox's opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Shuster will draw an opener assignment for the second time in less than a week, after he tossed a scoreless inning last Friday against Baltimore. The southpaw has maxed out at three innings over his 17 appearances between the White Sox and Triple-A Charlotte this season, so he could be called upon to give Chicago a little more length in his second turn as an opener. The White Sox haven't announced their plans for once Shuster exits the contest, but righty Mike Vasil could be a candidate to work as a bulk reliever.