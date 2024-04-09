Shuster allowed three hits and no walks while striking out two across three scoreless innings Monday against the Guardians.

Shuster was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday and threw the most innings on a bullpen day for the White Sox. He didn't show overwhelming stuff -- he generated four swinging strikes on 45 total pitches -- but managed to keep the ball on the ground to avoid any damage. Shuster may not immediately stick on the big-league roster as the team tries to cover innings while Mike Clevinger ramps up, but the White Sox have plenty of incentive to see if Shuster has the potential to stick in the major-league rotation at some point this summer.