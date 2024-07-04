Shuster will start Thursday's game against the Guardians, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Shuster has appeared in 17 games for the White Sox this season, posting a 3.15 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 34.1 innings, but Thursday will mark his first start of the year. The 25-year-old southpaw worked almost exclusively as a starter throughout his professional career before joining the White Sox in the offseason, so he should be able to pitch relatively deep into Thursday's game before Chicago turns to its bullpen.