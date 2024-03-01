Shuster allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three across two innings in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.

Shuster worked through the first inning with ease, striking out two batters without allowing a baserunner. Trouble came in the second frame, however, as he allowed six consecutive batters to reach base. After the outing, Shuster noted that he was happy with his increased velocity but also acknowledged that he struggled to place his slider. He's in the running for a role in the rotation to begin the 2024 season.