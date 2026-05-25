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White Sox's Jarred Kelenic: Removed from 40-man roster

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

The White Sox designated Kelenic for assignment Monday.

Kelenic got some regular run in right field with the White Sox but managed just a .226/.305/.321 batting line with a 33.9 percent strikeout rate over 19 contests. His spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters is being absorbed by Rikuu Nishida.

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