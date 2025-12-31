The White Sox signed Kelenic to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Kelenic's 2025 season was his worst one yet, as he slashed only .167/.231/.300 in 24 games for Atlanta and just .213/.286/.309 across 95 contests with Triple-A Gwinnett. The former top prospect is still just 26, and he's heading to an organization with a clear opening in right field. Still, the odds are long that he will crack the Opening Day roster and make an impact with the big club.