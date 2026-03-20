Kelenic was informed Friday that he wouldn't be part of the White Sox' Opening Day roster, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Kelenic will remain in the big-league camp, but won't be part of the 26-man roster when Opening Day rolls around. The veteran was brought on as an NRI after a disappointing 2025 season with Atlanta and couldn't capitalize on the opportunity, going 7-for-39 (.179) in spring training before the decision was made to leave him off the roster.