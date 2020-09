Dyson started in center field and went 1-for-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Tigers.

This was Dyson's first start since being acquired by the White Sox on Aug. 28. Prior to Sunday, he's appeared in six games as a pinch runner or defensive replacement. Dyson was in the lineup to spell Luis Robert, who is 5-for-37 with 14 strikeouts over the last 10 games.