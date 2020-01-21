Play

Brugman signed with the White Sox as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, qwerty reports.

Burgman played a combined four games in Triple-A for Baltimore and Arizona affiliates before signing a minor-league contract with the Mariners in June last season. In 292 at-bats the veteran slashed .283/.363/.601 with 23 home runs and 65 RBI.

More News
