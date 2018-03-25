Gomez (shoulder) was reassigned to minor-league camp, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Gomez battled through a shoulder injury and hadn't pitched since March 7 until getting back on the mount Friday against the Mariners. He finished one run allowed on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over 8.1 innings.

