White Sox's Jeanmar Gomez: Assigned to minor-league camp
Gomez (shoulder) was reassigned to minor-league camp, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Gomez battled through a shoulder injury and hadn't pitched since March 7 until getting back on the mount Friday against the Mariners. He finished one run allowed on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over 8.1 innings.
