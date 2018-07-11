White Sox's Jeanmar Gomez: Contract purchased from minors
Gomez had his contract selected from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
In a corresponding move, Bruce Rondon was designated for assignment. Across 30 appearances with Charlotte this year, Gomez has logged a 2.03 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with a 35:13 K:BB in 40 innings of relief. He will likely be deployed as a middle-inning reliever during his time with the team.
