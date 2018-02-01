White Sox's Jeanmar Gomez: Inks minor-league deal with White Sox
Gomez signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Gomez broke camp as the Phillies' closer to start the 2017 campaign, but it all went down hill from there. He quickly lost his ninth-inning job after allowing five runs in his first three appearances (15.00 ERA). Gomez continued to struggle in low-leverage work until he was ultimately released in mid-June. The soon-to-be 30-year-old then spent time in the minors with Milwaukee and Seattle, but never worked his way back to the majors. He'll push for an spot in the White Sox's bullpen, though it's difficult to see him returning to high-leverage work even if a strong spring earns him a spot on the team's Opening Day roster.
