White Sox's Jeanmar Gomez: Nursing sore shoulder
White Sox manager Rick Renteria said Sunday that Gomez has been temporarily shut down with a sore shoulder, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "A little sore. Nothing of concern," Renteria said, regarding Gomez's status.
Gomez is expected to play catch Monday and could be cleared to return to spring action later in the week if he endures no setbacks in his recovery. The veteran opened last season as the Phillies' closer before quickly surrendering that role, then was released by the team after failing to find his footing in middle relief. After inking a minor-league deal with the White Sox in January, Gomez has put himself in the mix for a bullpen gig by rattling off five scoreless appearances to kick off the spring.
