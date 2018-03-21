Gomez (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch Friday against the Mariners, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Gomez has been dealing with a sore shoulder for the past ten days. After flaming out with the Phillies last season to the tune of a 7.25 ERA in 22.1 innings, he has a shot to make Chicago's bullpen this year, though he'll need to prove he's healthy for that to happen. He's pitched well so far this spring, allowing no runs in 7.2 innings.