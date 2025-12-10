The White Sox selected Paez with the second pick in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.

A skinny 6-foot-1 righty from the Red Sox's farm system, Paez only logged 19.1 innings at Double-A in 2025 due to a calf injury. Long known for his stingy control, Paez's walk rates have been below four percent at ever stop since the start of the 2023 season. He lacks impact stuff, but if the White Sox can coax a bit more velocity out of his 91-92 mph fastball, Paez could make it as a back-end starter. He'll likely work as a low-leverage reliever for as long as he sticks on Chicago's active roster in 2026.