White Sox's Jerrick Francees: Inks deal with White Sox

Francees signed an international free agent contract with the White Sox on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

The 17-year-old infielder from Aruba stands at just 6-foot-0, 170 pounds. He has a hitch in his swing, but he gets his hands to the ball quickly and makes the ball jump off his bat when he's on time. Francees also has an accurate throwing arm that scouts think will play up best at second base. He has plenty of time to fill out his thin frame, which could make his already appealing bat even better.