White Sox's Jesse Scholtens: Activated, optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox reinstated Scholtens (elbow) from the injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte.
Scholtens has been on the shelf all season while working his way back from a Tommy John procedure he underwent last March. He posted a 5.25 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 36 innings between High-A and Triple-A during his rehab assignment, and he'll officially remain in Charlotte as organizational depth now that he's fully recovered.
