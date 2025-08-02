The White Sox reinstated Scholtens (elbow) from the injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte.

Scholtens has been on the shelf all season while working his way back from a Tommy John procedure he underwent last March. He posted a 5.25 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 36 innings between High-A and Triple-A during his rehab assignment, and he'll officially remain in Charlotte as organizational depth now that he's fully recovered.