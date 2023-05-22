Scholtens was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Scholtens will join the White Sox ahead of their three-game series in Cleveland, replacing Mike Clevinger (wrist) on the major-league roster after Clevinger was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday. Scholtens will likely replace Clevinger in the starting rotation, setting him up to start Saturday versus the Tigers. The right-hander has tossed three innings with Chicago in 2023, surrendering one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four over two appearances out of the bullpen. With Charlotte, he's produced a 3.99 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 42 strikeouts over 38.1 innings in seven starts and he'll look to keep up that level of production in his second stint with the White Sox this year.