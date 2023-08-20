Scholtens (1-6) took the loss against Colorado on Saturday, allowing five runs on five hits and five walks while striking out two batters over three innings.

Scholtens came into the contest with three straight quality starts since entering the rotation full-time July 29, but he couldn't extend that streak in the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field. Though the stadium has a reputation as a launchpad for homers, that wasn't the right-hander's problem Saturday. In fact, Scholtens didn't allow any extra-base hits, but he threw only 43 of 86 pitches for a strike and walked a season-high five batters, including four in a three-run first inning. He'll probably maintain his spot in the rotation for a White Sox squad that is well out of postseason contention, but this was a definite dud following the promising start to his big-league career as a starter.