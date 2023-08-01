Scholtens is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Rangers at Globe Life Field, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Scholtens has previously made two starts this season with the White Sox, but his last five appearances with the club has come as a reliever, with the right-hander covering no more than two innings in any of those outings. As such, Scholtens shouldn't be counted on to work deep into Tuesday's start, though the 29-year-old should have a decent chance at holding down a rotation spot moving forward. Even though Chicago returned Mike Clevinger from the injured list last week, the team still has one permanent opening in the five-man rotation after recently trading away Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn.