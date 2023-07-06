Scholtens will start for the White Sox in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

All but one of Scholtens' 10 appearances for the White Sox this season have come in relief, but he's provided plenty of bulk in going four innings each of his last two times out. Chicago does still figure to use plenty of arms in the nightcap, so they'll be hoping for length out of Lance Lynn in the afternoon tilt.