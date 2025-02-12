The White Sox placed Scholtens (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Michael Taylor, whose signing was made official Wednesday. Scholtens had Tommy John surgery last March and will miss at least the first couple months of the 2025 season.
