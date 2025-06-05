Scholtens (elbow) struck out two and allowed three earned runs on five hits and no walks over five innings in a rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Charlotte.

Scholtens tossed 69 pitches in the outing and appears to be stretched out enough to handle a traditional starter's role, but it's unclear if the White Sox will be keen on including him in the rotation once he's activated from the 60-day injured list. While working his way back from March 1, 2024 Tommy John surgery, Scholtens hasn't looked particularly sharp during his minor-league rehab assignments. Over six starts between Charlotte and High-A Winston-Salem, Scholtens owns a 5.96 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB in 22.2 innings.