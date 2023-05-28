Scholtens did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Tigers. He struck out three.

Scholtens took the spot of Mike Clevinger (wrist) in the White Sox rotation, getting his first MLB start after being called up earlier in the week and serving in a bulk relief role. Considering Scholten boasts a 2.79 ERA with four strikeouts and four walks over 9.2 innings since his call-up, he remains no more than a dart-throw streaming option, especially considering his stay in the big leagues will likely be brief.