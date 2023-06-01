Scholtens worked in long relief in Wednesday's 12-5 loss to the Angels, tossing four innings and striking out one while allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks.

Scholtens had made his previous appearance as a starter back on Saturday, but the White Sox made him available out of the bullpen on three days' rest for the series finale with the Halos. With starter Lance Lynn getting lit up for eight earned runs over just four innings, Scholtens was thrust into mop-up duty and generally kept the Anaheim bats quiet, aside from surrendering a two-run home run to Taylor Ward. With Mike Clevinger (wrist) expected to return from the 15-day injured list and reclaim his spot at the back end of the Chicago rotation, Scholtens could soon be headed back to Triple-A Charlotte so that he can make regular starts.