Scholtens did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over six innings against the Guardians. He struck out six.

Scholtens was effective Sunday, holding Cleveland to just a pair of earned runs on a Gabriel Arias homer in the fifth inning. The 29-year-old rookie has pitched well over his last two starts, allowing just three earned runs on nine hits over 12 innings while striking out 12. Overall, Scholtens is 1-4 with a 3.06 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB across 50 innings this season. He's slated for an extended stay in Chicago's rotation following the trades of Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito. Scholtens is tentatively lined up for a home matchup with the Brewers in his next outing.