Scholtens (0-2) took the loss Monday against the Guardians, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out one over five innings.

Scholtens replaced Mike Clevinger (wrist) on the major-league roster Monday and operated as the bulk reliever behind Jimmy Lambert, who started but pitched just one inning. It was Scholtens first MLB appearance since April 11 and just his third career big-league outing. The right-hander has surrendered just two earned runs on six hits over his first eight innings while posting a 5:4 K:BB. Clevinger will miss at least 15 days, so Scholtens should get a few more opportunities to impress over the next two weeks.