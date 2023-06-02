Scholtens was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Scholtens will return to Charlotte after being called up May 22, appearing in three games, including one start, over his second stint with the White Sox this season. The right-hander performed well, allowing five runs on eight hits and six walks while striking out five batters over 13.2 innings in those outings. Scholtens has certainly shown enough on the major-league mound to garner another opportunity with Chicago later this summer.
More News
-
White Sox's Jesse Scholtens: Mops up behind Lance Lynn•
-
White Sox's Jesse Scholtens: Mediocre in first career start•
-
White Sox's Jesse Scholtens: Getting start Saturday•
-
White Sox's Jesse Scholtens: Operates as bulk reliever•
-
White Sox's Jesse Scholtens: Called up Monday•
-
White Sox's Jesse Scholtens: Could be next starter up•