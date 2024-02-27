Scholtens was placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday with a torn UCL in his right elbow.

Scholtens finished last season on the injured list with a calf strain and will being the 2024 campaign in the same fashion with a much more serious injury. The 29-year-old is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday, per LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune, and is poised to miss the full 2024 season.