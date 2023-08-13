Scholtens (1-5) took the loss against Milwaukee on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 6.1 innings.

Scholtens picked up his third straight quality start, but he doesn't have a win to show for it. The right-hander had a 2-0 lead through six frames Saturday before allowing three of the four batters he faced in the seventh to reach base. All three came around to score, saddling Scholtens with a disappointing defeat. Despite the difficulty getting into the win column, he's gained traction as a viable fantasy starter, posting a 2.95 ERA and 17:5 K:BB over 18.1 innings since moving into the rotation full-time Aug. 1.