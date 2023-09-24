The White Sox placed Scholtens on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a left calf strain, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

With just eight days left in the regular season, Scholtens' trip to the IL will force him to miss the rest of the year. He will finish his rookie campaign with a 5.29 ERA and 1.53 WHIP through 85 innings alongside a 58:30 K:BB. Declan Cronin was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.