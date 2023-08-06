Scholtens will start Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Scholtens moved from the bullpen into a starting role Tuesday after the White Sox dealt away Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito and held his own in a matchup with a tough Texas lineup, covering six innings and striking out six while allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk. The right-hander will pick up his fourth start of the season Sunday and looks poised for an extended stay in the rotation.
