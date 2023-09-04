Scholtens (1-7) took the loss Monday against the Royals, allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk over 3.2 innings . He struck out one.

Monday marked the third time in Scholtens' last four outings that he has allowed five earned runs. The 29-year-old rookie has struggled in his seven starts since entering the White Sox rotation post-trade deadline. He's scuffled to the tune of a 5.50 ERA and 6.3 K/9 over 36 innings since August 1.