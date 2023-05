Scholtens will start against the Tigers on Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Scholtens last worked as a bulk reliever against the Guardians on Monday, and he allowed a run over five innings of work in that outing. He'll replace Mike Clevinger (wrist) in the rotation spot, and a strong effort against the Detroit lineup come Saturday should bode well on him making multiple starts while Clevinger recovers.