Scholtens allowed five runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Oakland on Thursday.

Scholtens made it through three scoreless frames before serving up a three-run homer to Shea Langeliers in the fourth. Langeliers tagged him for another long ball in the sixth, coming two batters after a Brent Rooker solo shot, and that ended Scholtens' night on a sour note after what had been a promising beginning. The right-hander has given up 10 runs over 8.2 frames across his past two starts following an intriguing stretch during which he posted three straight quality starts.