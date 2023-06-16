Scholtens was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Scholtens is taking Mike Clevinger's (biceps) spot on the roster and looks like a candidate to take his place in the rotation, as well, if he's not needed in relief before then. The righty holds a 3.24 ERA and 9:8 K:BB over 16.2 innings covering one start and four relief appearances with the big club this season.
