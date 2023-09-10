Scholtens (1-8) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings in a 3-2 loss against the Tigers. He struck out four.

Detroit's three-run third inning proved to be enough to stick Scholtens with the loss, as he remains without a win since June 25. The 29-year-old Scholtens delivered three consecutive quality starts after joining the White Sox rotation in early August, though he's now allowed 19 runs across 22.2 innings over his subsequent five starts. Overall, his ERA is up to 4.44 with a 1.42 WHIP and 52:25 K:BB across 79 innings this season. Scholtens is currently lined up for a home matchup with the Twins in his next outing.