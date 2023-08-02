Scholtens (1-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out six.

Scholtens carved up the potent Rangers offense Tuesday, needing just 80 pitches to complete six innings, but the White Sox didn't provide him with any run support and he left the game trailing 1-0. The 29-year-old rookie's only blemish came on a solo shot by Mitch Garver in the fifth inning. The majority of Scholtens' appearances have come as a reliever this year, but this strong outing may earn him some more starts down the stretch.