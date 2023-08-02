Scholtens (1-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out six.
Scholtens carved up the potent Rangers offense Tuesday, needing just 80 pitches to complete six innings, but the White Sox didn't provide him with any run support and he left the game trailing 1-0. The 29-year-old rookie's only blemish came on a solo shot by Mitch Garver in the fifth inning. The majority of Scholtens' appearances have come as a reliever this year, but this strong outing may earn him some more starts down the stretch.
More News
-
White Sox's Jesse Scholtens: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Jesse Scholtens: Working out of bullpen•
-
White Sox's Jesse Scholtens: Dinged for 11 hits in start•
-
White Sox's Jesse Scholtens: Getting ball in second game•
-
White Sox's Jesse Scholtens: Nabs win in bulk role•
-
White Sox's Jesse Scholtens: Secures first save•