Scholtens has made his last three appearances as a reliever, striking out one over 3.2 innings while allowing one unearned run on four hits and two walks.

Scholtens made his final appearance before the All-Star break as a starter, but after surrendering three runs on 11 hits in four innings against the Blue Jays in that July 6 outing, he's since moved back to the bullpen. Touki Toussaint has taken over as the White Sox's No. 5 starter and thus far performed well enough to hold down that role until Chicago gets Mike Clevinger (biceps) back from the 15-day injured list.